Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 68,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

