Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.82

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 450.82 ($5.52) and traded as high as GBX 454.20 ($5.57). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 451.90 ($5.54), with a volume of 494,672 shares.
Investec Group Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 903.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.82.
Investec Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Investec Group
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
