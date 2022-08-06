iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $19.50. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 172,095 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

