iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.44 and traded as low as $19.50. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 172,095 shares traded.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.