iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.82

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $24.41. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 375,991 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 309,778 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,838 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 503,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.