Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 390,544 shares trading hands.

Isoray Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isoray

Isoray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Isoray by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

