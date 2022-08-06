Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 390,544 shares trading hands.
Isoray Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isoray
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.