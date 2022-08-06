James Bylund Sells 2,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Repligen Trading Up 1.2 %
RGEN stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
