Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
