Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

