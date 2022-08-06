Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

XYL stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,655 shares of company stock valued at $691,104 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

