Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

