Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.05. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.04 EPS.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT opened at $337.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.92 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
