Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

