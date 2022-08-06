Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) to Hold

Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of CLBEY opened at 5.31 on Thursday. Calbee has a 1 year low of 4.27 and a 1 year high of 6.65.
Calbee Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calbee (CLBEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.