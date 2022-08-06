Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) to Hold

Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of CLBEY opened at 5.31 on Thursday. Calbee has a 1 year low of 4.27 and a 1 year high of 6.65.

Calbee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

