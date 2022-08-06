Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Syneos Health stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 286.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 111,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

