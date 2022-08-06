Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after purchasing an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

