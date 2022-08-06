Jeffrey J. Titterton Sells 30,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zendesk Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ZEN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
