JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $426,503.79 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,854,655.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.