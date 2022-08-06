Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

