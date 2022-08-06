Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,678 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.