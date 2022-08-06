Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

