JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,544

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,427 ($17.49) to GBX 1,544 ($18.92) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.34) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($61.02) to GBX 4,240 ($51.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 1,548.80 ($18.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,490 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,214.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.92).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.