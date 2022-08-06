JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51. Approximately 2,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.
JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $376,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $842,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,000.
