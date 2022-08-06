Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,940 ($23.77) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,660 ($20.34). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($61.02) to GBX 4,240 ($51.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.72) to GBX 1,413 ($17.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.7 %

LON JET opened at GBX 1,548.80 ($18.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,490 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

