Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. Kadant has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

