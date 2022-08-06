Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaleyra stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kaleyra news, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,106 shares in the company, valued at $632,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,882 shares of company stock worth $228,999 in the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

