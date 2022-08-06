Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.