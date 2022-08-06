Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
