Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

