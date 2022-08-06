KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 251.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

