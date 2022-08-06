Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of KMT opened at $26.24 on Friday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

