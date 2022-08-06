Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Critical Survey

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kerry Group and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kerry Group presently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Kerry Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -174.51% -0.13% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kerry Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kerry Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.16 $902.71 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 1.41 -$33.62 million ($0.10) -0.63

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Risk and Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

