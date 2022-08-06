Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday.
Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.52) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,372.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,330.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.