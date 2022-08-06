Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,680 ($32.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($42.27) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,654 ($32.52) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($41.24). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,372.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,330.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,356.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($26.75) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($121,895.98).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

