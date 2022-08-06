Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

