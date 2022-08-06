Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Knights Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 115 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £98.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($5.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knights Group

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($16,909.69). In other news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($16,909.69). Also, insider David Andrew Beech bought 936,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,227,654.88). Insiders acquired a total of 956,345 shares of company stock worth $102,858,915 in the last 90 days.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

