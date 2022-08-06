Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.51. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 9,050 shares traded.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.32%.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

