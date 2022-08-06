Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $297.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $297.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.43. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

