Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $427.08

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 427.08 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 448.60 ($5.50). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($5.46), with a volume of 240,543 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.91) to GBX 487 ($5.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.58) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 550 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.43 ($7.04).

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 427.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.75%.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,198.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

