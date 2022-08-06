Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.53. Lands’ End shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 90,027 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $487.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 4.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 5.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.1% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

