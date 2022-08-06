Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.09. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
