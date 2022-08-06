Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.09. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

