LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29). Approximately 576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.51 ($1.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

LBG Media Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £216.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.45.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

