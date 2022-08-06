LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29). Approximately 576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.51 ($1.23).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a market cap of £216.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.45.
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
