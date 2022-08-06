LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.