LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
