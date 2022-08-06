LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

