Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 38,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Levere Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.
Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere
About Levere
Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
