Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 38,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Levere by 8,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 1,117,682 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $14,338,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Levere by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levere by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

