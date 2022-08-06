Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

