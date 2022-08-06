LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $250.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

