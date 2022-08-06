Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $19.34. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 7,283 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $940.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

