Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Down 15.3%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.02 and last traded at C$22.83. 309,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 235,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. In related news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

