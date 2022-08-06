Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

