Markel (NYSE:MKL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Markel traded as low as $1,168.11 and last traded at $1,170.42, with a volume of 1083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,181.86.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 228 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Markel Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in Markel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,298.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,328.99.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.