MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MasTec were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 550.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

