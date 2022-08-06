Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Match Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

