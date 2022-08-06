Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 336,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

