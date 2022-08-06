Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.53. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

